Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala, Dwight Howard's Improvement

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

While other NBA players are waiting by the phone for an opportunity to join a team, Andre Iguodala is waiting for the call informing him that he's been sent packing.

Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this past summer, but he has not reported to the team and has permission from the Grizzlies to continue to work out on his own until the team either trades or releases him.

For Memphis, the ideal scenario is to be patient and find a trade deal that nets them a first-round pick.

Even if that means they have to wait until well into the 2019-20 regular season.

Iguodala doesn't mind waiting, though, because at this point in his career, he wants to land with a championship contender.

According to The Athletic's David Aldridge's league sources, Iguodala will end up on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aldridge asked a number of anonymous NBA executives where they thought Iggy would wind up if they had to put $50 on it, and all of them said the Lakers.

"Best combination of ring chance and role," one longtime team boss told Aldridge.

With league execs so convinced that the 2015 Finals MVP will land with L.A., that could make other teams interested in him hesitant to enter trade talks for his services.

Iguodala has one year and $17 million remaining on his contract, making him an attractive piece for teams looking to shed salary cap space for free agency this coming summer.

But this is likely the three-time champion's last year in the league, and he wants to go out on his terms, which means playing for a team that has a good chance at winning a title.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their newfound defensive identity, the Lakers are looking like the perfect team for Iggy.

Add to that the longstanding relationship he has with former agent Rob Pelinka, who is now the team's general manager, and it's apparent that all of those league executives know what they're talking about.

Despite being a major part of the Golden State Warriors' five-year run in the NBA Finals, the 35-year old veteran had an off year, averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He did, however, raise his level of play in the playoffs, averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

That kind of elevated performance in postseason is especially attractive to the Lakers.

"They feel like he could be an X-factor type of guy to add with the group they already have," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on SportsCenter back in July.

Dwight Howard 2.0

The sequel is never better than the original.

More often than not, that holds true, especially in Hollywood.

But in the curious case of Dwight Howard, that notion has been flipped on its axis.

After his first stint with the Lakers went every way except according to plan, Howard is back with the Purple and Gold and experiencing a surprising career resurgence.

To put it mildly, he bottomed out of the NBA after getting traded by the Washington Wizards and waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now, against all odds, Howard finds himself once again making a significant contribution to a contender.

Sure, he said all of the right things when he was on the outside looking in, campaigning for another chance to play in the league, but he's more than backed it up.

Through seven games, the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 6.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes off the bench.

The most impressive stat, though, is his 2.1 blocks per outing.

As a reserve, Howard is the eighth-best rim protector in the NBA.

The way that Howard has been able to re-establish himself has been inspiring, but his teammates saw it coming.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, they saw that it was a great sign when they noticed him studying game film with head coach Frank Vogel for most of their flight home from their preseason games in China.

"I just want to continue to do better, continue to do what I can to help this team win, be the best person I can be every day in the locker room, on the court, in the film room, wherever we're at," Howard told Amick. "Being the best Dwight I can be.

"Everybody has a role on this team. And if we do our part every single day, at the end of the season, we'll be able to put ourselves in a great position. I'm just trying to do what I can every single day to make my teammates better."

Howard has been maligned in the past for his playfulness on the court, and that's an image he had to fight coming into L.A., where he is on an unusual contract.

For every day he's on the Lakers roster, he's scheduled to earn $14,490.

It could be a lot of pressure to have to play for your job everyday, but for Howard, that just means he has to take care of business and be about business at all times.

"I'm the same person," Howard said. "I love to have fun, love to enjoy life. I just separate it. There's a time and a place for everything. I'm here for business. When I go home, that's when I can be who I want to be. But right now, when I put on that jersey and when I come in this locker room, it's about the Lakers. And that's it."

