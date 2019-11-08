Jeremy Lin Drops 26 Points as Beijing Ducks Beat Shanghai Sharks

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin continues to be a shining star for the Beijing Ducks, with the former NBA guard playing a crucial role in Friday's 94-88 win over the Shanghai Sharks.

After scoring 49 points in his first two games in the Chinese Basketball Association, Lin had 26 against a Sharks team that came into play with a 2-0 record and fresh off scoring 102 points Tuesday against the Royal Fighters.

Lin also contributed seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes to help the Ducks improve to 3-0.

This was the second straight close game for the Ducks, who narrowly defeated the Shandong Heroes 105-102 on Wednesday.

Neither team was able to break free for most of the game. The score was tied at the end of the first and third quarters and again with two minutes remaining in the fourth. Beijing finally broke through with a 9-3 run down the stretch.

Lin scored eight of the Ducks' 25 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

The win leaves Beijing as one of four remaining undefeated teams in the CBA this season, along with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Jilin Northeast Tigers and Guangdong Southern Tigers. The Ducks' plus-31-point differential ranks third among that group.

Lin and the Ducks will look to run their season-opening winning streak to four games Sunday against the Qingdao Eagles.