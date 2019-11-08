Georginio Wijnaldum Says Pep Guardiola Diving Comments Were 'Little Bit Strange'

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has questioned Pep Guardiola's accusation of Sadio Mane as a diver ahead of the Reds' clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The City boss fanned the flames when he discussed Mane after the Senegal winger scored a dramatic winner for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last Saturday, having earlier been booked for diving, per The Athletic's Sam Lee:

Per Goal's Neil Jones, Wijnaldum said of Guardiola's comments:

"He gave his opinion about us and the way he thinks. Nothing bad in that. That is his opinion. In his opinion Sadio is a diver. What can you say about that?

"I didn't see the Villa one back, so it's difficult to give my opinion on that, but I can't remember Sadio doing it before. Now we have VAR as well, so...

"How many players of ours have had a yellow card for diving? Sadio was the first, I think? So to say that we are divers, I think it's a little bit strange. That's my opinion."

Mane responded to Guardiola's comments by denying that he dives:

The Sky Blues coach has since attempted to walk back his accusation:

Mane was booked in the first half against Aston Villa when he hit the ground theatrically following slight contact from Frederic Guilbert in the penalty area.

The 27-year-old controversially won a late penalty from Leicester City's Marc Albrighton in October to help the Reds maintain their 100 per cent winning start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool now sit on 31 points having won 10 of their 11 matches, while nearest challengers City are on 25.

As such, the Reds could be nine points clear in the title race with a win at Anfield on Sunday, or have their lead cut in half should City come out on top.

Guardiola may have hoped his comments will lead to extra scrutiny on Mane because his side need every advantage they can get on Sunday.

City haven't beaten the Reds at Anfield in any competition since 2003. Since 2014, Liverpool have won eight of their 15 meetings, while City have picked up just three wins that weren't via penalty shootout.

Accusations of diving aside, City are right to fear Mane, who has 10 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.