Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Trying to Go Outrush' Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday

Sunday's crucial showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys features an individual battle between two of the NFL's best running backs.

Talking to reporters about the matchup, Vikings star Dalvin Cook made it clear the game will be won at the line of scrimmage.

"I'm trying to go outrush [Ezekiel Elliott]," Cook said, "and I know he's trying to do the same thing. It all comes back to this game is going to be won in the trenches."

Both teams boast high-powered offenses and quarterbacks capable of putting up huge numbers in any given game.

They are at their best when Cook and Elliott are picking apart opposing defenses on the ground. Elliott led the NFL in carries twice in the previous three seasons, though he's only eighth in that category so far in 2019 (158). He's still putting up big numbers with 741 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per attempt.

Cook is having the most productive season of his career. The 24-year-old has already set personal bests in carries (177), rushing yards (894), rushing touchdowns (nine) and receiving yards (338). He leads the NFL attempts, yards and ranks second in touchdowns.

That success on the ground has allowed the Vikings to use more play-action passing and open things up for Kirk Cousins.

If Cook is able to outrush Elliott, Minnesota will end Week 10 with a 7-3 record and remain hot on the Green Bay Packers' heels in the NFC North.