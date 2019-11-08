Toni Kroos: 'Inconvenient' If Gareth Bale Plays for Wales, Talks Winger's Future

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said it would be "inconvenient" for Los Blancos if Gareth Bale plays for Wales during the upcoming international break.

Bales suffered a calf injury while playing for Wales in October, and he has not featured for Real Madrid since.

Speaking to Real Total's Filip Knopp after Bale was called up for the November international break, Kroos said (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Yes, it seems inconvenient to return from your national team, not playing with your club and then be in the right condition again when you have to return to the national team.

"The moment may not be the best. I hope he will be fine again when he returns [from international duty].

"I am convinced that we will still need his quality in many matches."

Bale has missed Real's past five matches, three in La Liga and two in the UEFA Champions League. He's set to sit out Los Blancos' trip to Eibar on Saturday, their last match until November 23.

Tom Allnutt of the AFP offered a recent update on the winger's fitness:

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete suggested the Spanish giants would be understandably unhappy with Bale if he does feature for his national side:

Manager Zinedine Zidane did not seem put out by his call-up, though:

Bale is Wales' best player, so while it's not ideal after he's been on the sidelines for a month, his inclusion in the setup for their qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary comes as little surprise.

Ryan Giggs' side are fourth in Group E on eight points, four points behind second-place Hungary with a game in hand. Slovakia, who occupy third place with 10 points, play group leaders Croatia before taking on Azerbaijan themselves.

Two wins won't guarantee Wales' qualification, but they will maximise their chances of progressing. However, that will be difficult without Bale in their ranks. It's not ideal for his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the 30-year-old needs to play if he's available.

Bale may not be at Real too much longer anyway, with links to the Chinese Super League resurfacing after he came close to a move there in the summer.

Kroos was unable to offer insight into his team-mate's future, though:

"I do not know what will happen. He was about to leave in the summer.

"After something like that, it is not so easy to get back to normal, but I get the impression that he is very motivated.

"What will have bothered him most is to have returned from the national team with an injury."

La Liga President Javier Tebas gave his take on the situation recently:

Bale seems to have little relationship with Zidane, who said in the summer his imminent exit would be best for everyone, though he recently rejected the possibility of Bale leaving in January.

The winger will still have two years remaining on his contract in the Spanish capital come the end of the season, and it may be easier to find a suitor for him in the summer transfer window.

Real will be able to make use of him until then, provided he's able to stay fit when he finally returns to club action.