Dani Ceballos out of Arsenal's Clash with Leicester Due to Hamstring Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos will miss Arsenal's Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday because of a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League draw with Vitoria.

The midfielder was substituted in the 54th minute. Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring in Portugal with 10 minutes to spare, but a goal from Bruno Duarte in the first minute of injury time robbed Arsenal of the full three points:

On Friday, Arsenal confirmed in a club statement that Ceballos will not be available for the visit to Leicester: "Left hamstring. Sustained during the Vitoria match on November 6. Currently being assessed, but will miss Saturday’s match at Leicester City."

Arsenal are enduring a poor spell of form at the moment and are winless in four in all competitions.

Saturday's visit to the Foxes is potentially a must-win game for the Gunners if they are to stay in the hunt for a top-four spot.

Arsenal are in fifth, but they are six points off fourth, and that gap will likely widen if they fail to win against Brendan Rodgers' side:

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Leicester are one of the most in-form sides in the league at the moment.

They have won four on the bounce in all competitions, including their record-breaking 9-0 win at Southampton in late October:

Meanwhile, they have not lost a home game since April.

Ceballos, 23, joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, and he made an excellent impression with a brilliant performance against Burnley in August:

He has remained a key player in Unai Emery's side, playing a part in all 11 of Arsenal's Premier League games this term, but he has failed to make good on his early promise.

The Spaniard will be missed against Leicester, though, as he boasts the ability to unlock defences with a single pass, a skill which is lacking elsewhere in the Gunners squad.