Antoine Griezmann Needs Time to Get Used to Barcelona, Says Didier Deschamps

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann needs more time to get used to playing at Barcelona before he can find his best form, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.

The 28-year-old moved from Atletico Madrid to Barca in July for €120 million (£107 million).

The France international's return of four goals and three assists in his first 10 La Liga games for the Blaugrana is decent, but he has looked uncomfortable at times playing for the Catalan giants, particularly as he has often been played on the flanks rather than through the middle.

There are also concerns about the relationship between Griezmann and Lionel Messi:

Deschamps is confident, though, that Griezmann will eventually flourish at the Camp Nou, explaining it takes time to adapt to a new club, per Patric Ridge of Goal:

"Even if you have great players at Barcelona, it doesn't happen in a day. It depends on how they play, how they work with each other. Also, he's put in different positions than the ones he has with France, even though he played [wide] a long time ago.

"He must fit in, the other players as well. He didn't choose the easiest solution and it's a big club, so the expectations are huge. He's always part of a team, but he's not used to it yet.

"Even when he's not as good, he's always positive for the team. With us, it's a different situation, different position, he can play at his best position where I've put him a long time ago. Of course, he has a very important role in how we play."

Griezmann's struggles are mirrored in Barcelona's form as a whole this term.

On paper, Ernesto Valverde's side are enjoying a decent campaign. They are top of La Liga having scored more goals than any other side in the division:

And they head their UEFA Champions League group by a point with two games remaining of the pool stage.

However, Barca go into Saturday's home league clash against Celta Vigo, their last fixture before the international break, without a win in their last two.

They lost 3-1 to Levante last time out in La Liga and were held to a 0-0 draw by Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday:

After the goalless draw at the Camp Nou, Gerard Pique said Barca would struggle to win the Champions League in their current form.

A victory against Celta would be welcome for Barca, and it would keep them at the top of La Liga going into the international break.

More dropped points, though, and the Blaugrana could find themselves as low as sixth come the end of the weekend.