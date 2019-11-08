Manchester City Will Go on the Attack Against Liverpool, Says Fernandinho

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Manchester City will "try to win the game from the first minute" when they go to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, according to Fernandinho.

City have not won at Anfield since May 2003, but they can cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the 2019-20 Premier League to three points if they break that run on Sunday:

Manager Pep Guardiola's is missing a number of key players due to injury, including Leroy Sane, Oleksandr Zinchenko, David Silva, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte.

No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson is also a doubt after being substituted at half-time in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League draw against Atalanta:

City could potentially be forgiven for being cautious against the Reds, but Fernandinho has said they will go to Anfield to get three points, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"We go there and try to win the game. The mentality is always try to win the game. Sunday we go there and try to win the game from the first minute. We are searching for this first time to win at Anfield. I am confident we can go there and try to win the game."

The Sky Blues have suffered two shock defeats in the Premier League this term, losing 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and 3-2 away at Norwich City.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had an almost perfect start to the campaign, only dropping points in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 20.

As such, a City win at Anfield would be momentous. Not only would it put the Sky Blues within touching distance of the top of the table, but it would halt Liverpool's seemingly inexorable momentum.

As well as their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 season, Liverpool are on a run of 45 league matches unbeaten at Anfield stretching back to April 2017:

Jurgen Klopp's side will rightly be confident of stretching their lead over City to nine points by getting another win on Sunday.

But if City can win, the blow a home defeat would deal to Liverpool could potentially swing the title race back in the defending champions' favour.