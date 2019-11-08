Chargers' Philip Rivers 'Disappointed' with Performance in TNF Loss to Raiders

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Philip Rivers knows he could've done more to help the Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's 26-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders. 

"The two [first-quarter] interceptions and then eight plays not getting anything [at the end of the game]. I'm disappointed I didn’t do a better job in those...spots especially," Rivers said after the game, per Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle

The Chargers got the ball down two with about one minute remaining but the quarterback threw seven straight incomplete passes, only getting a first down on a defensive holding. The eighth play ended with an interception on fourth down to seal the loss.

Of course, Rivers put his team in an early hole with interceptions on his first two drives of the game, the second of which was returned for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 10-0 lead.

The veteran finished with two touchdowns but had just a 57.5 quarterback rating thanks to his three turnovers.

In addition to losing a key divisional game, Rivers was also upset at the result of what is likely his final outing in Oakland with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas next year.

"It was obviously not the way you wanted to end your time coming here," he said. "It was one of the last-standing, last few active old-school NFL stadiums, kind of one of the originals."

Even as a visiting player, he appreciated the fans during the prime-time battle. 

"The atmosphere tonight was awesome," he added. "Just disappointed we didn't play better and find a way to win."

The 37-year-old is quite familiar with the Coliseum, starting there once every season since 2006. According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, only nine Raiders entered the day with more appearances in their home stadium than Rivers had as a visitor.

He won't go out on a high note, though, unless the two teams have an unlikely meeting in the postseason.

Related

    The Chargers’ Two-Minute Drill Against the Raiders Was a Masterpiece in Disaster

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    The Chargers’ Two-Minute Drill Against the Raiders Was a Masterpiece in Disaster

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Josh Jacobs Is the NFL's Runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year

    Rookie RB has 811 yards and 7 TDs this season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Jacobs Is the NFL's Runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Deion Sanders Has 'Emerged as a Candidate' for FSU HC Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Deion Sanders Has 'Emerged as a Candidate' for FSU HC Job

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Philip Rivers Scuffles in Tough Road Loss to Raiders

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Philip Rivers Scuffles in Tough Road Loss to Raiders

    Eric D. Williams
    via ESPN.com