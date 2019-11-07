TMZ Releases Video of Cowboys' Daniel Ross' Arrest on Drug, Gun Charges

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained video documenting the arrest of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

In the video, an officer initially approached Ross' vehicle and told him he had been playing his music too loudly and coasting. The officer then asked Ross to exit the car because it "[reeked] of marijuana."

Ross was handcuffed and placed into custody when the officer found marijuana and a handgun in the car.

Ross said he was unaware of the marijuana. He told the officer that he had gone to a gun range with some friends the day before and that they brought the marijuana with them.

Ross first joined the Cowboys in November 2017 after they signed him off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. He made three appearances that season and then played 13 games for Dallas in 2018.

The 26-year-old has yet to make his 2019 debut after the Cowboys placed him on injured reserve in August with a shoulder injury.

According to USA Today's Jori Epstein, the team declined to provide a comment regarding Ross' arrest.