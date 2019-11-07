JC Tretter, Browns Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $32.5 Million Contract Extension

David Richard/Associated Press

Offensive lineman JC Tretter reportedly received a new long-term contract from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tretter agreed to a three-year deal worth $32.5 million total that includes $23 million in guaranteed money.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield averages 2.82 seconds to throw, 12th among all qualified quarterbacks. He hasn't found much success with an NFL-high 12 interceptions, and opposing defenses have sacked him 23 times in eight games.

The offensive line has been one of many problems for the Browns in 2019. Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle ranked that unit as the NFL's 11th-worst after Week 8.

Tretter, though, is a standout in that group, with Pro Football Focus ranking him among the top 10 centers in pass blocking, run blocking and overall offensive grade through the first seven games.

Originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2013, Tretter spent four years of his career with the organization. The 28-year-old went to Cleveland as a free agent in March 2017 when he signed a three-year contract.

Now in his third season with the Browns, Tretter has played every snap at center for 40 consecutive games.