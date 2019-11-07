MLS Chief Says AC Milan Have Agreement with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IINovember 7, 2019

Sweden's biggest football star, Los Angeles Galaxy's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, attends a press conference ahead of the unveiling of a 2,7 m bronze statue of him on October 8, 2019 near the stadium where he made his professional debut in his hometown of Malmo in southern Sweden. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHAN NILSSON/Getty Images

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said on Thursday that AC Milan have reached an agreement with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a move.

Garber told ESPN FC that the 38-year-old "has now been signed by Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world:" 

The move would see Ibrahimovic return to AC Milan for a second stint. He joined the Serie A club on loan from Barcelona in 2010 and made the move permanent the following season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

