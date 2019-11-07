MLS Chief Says AC Milan Have Agreement with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

JOHAN NILSSON/Getty Images

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said on Thursday that AC Milan have reached an agreement with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a move.

Garber told ESPN FC that the 38-year-old "has now been signed by Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world:"

The move would see Ibrahimovic return to AC Milan for a second stint. He joined the Serie A club on loan from Barcelona in 2010 and made the move permanent the following season.

