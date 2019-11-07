Astros Reassign Team President Reid Ryan; Replaced by Jared Crane

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Astros announced a shake-up to their front office structure Thursday involving Jared Crane and Reid Ryan.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart tweeted a statement released by the Astros regarding the moves:

Ryan, who is the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, will transition from team president to executive advisor, business relations in an effort to allow him to "focus on his other business ventures." Crane, who is the son of Astros owner Jim Crane, will serve as Ryan's replacement.

