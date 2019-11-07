Astros Reassign Team President Reid Ryan; Replaced by Jared Crane

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

Houston Astros president Reid Ryan before Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Astros announced a shake-up to their front office structure Thursday involving Jared Crane and Reid Ryan. 

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart tweeted a statement released by the Astros regarding the moves:

Ryan, who is the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, will transition from team president to executive advisor, business relations in an effort to allow him to "focus on his other business ventures." Crane, who is the son of Astros owner Jim Crane, will serve as Ryan's replacement.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vlad Jr. Is 'Pushing Himself Hard' in Offseason Workouts

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Vlad Jr. Is 'Pushing Himself Hard' in Offseason Workouts

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Should Teams Be Wary of Stras' Injury History?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Should Teams Be Wary of Stras' Injury History?

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Stanton Wants Yanks to Sign Cole AND Strasburg 😆

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stanton Wants Yanks to Sign Cole AND Strasburg 😆

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Baseball's Cold War Over Free Agency Is Heating Up

    Tony Clark and the MLBPA begin a very real investigation into collusion claims

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Baseball's Cold War Over Free Agency Is Heating Up

    Jeff Passan
    via ESPN.com