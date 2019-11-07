AEW Narrowly Beats WWE NXT in Ratings by 9K Viewers in Wednesday Night War

Noam Galai/Getty Images

One week after going up against Game 7 of the World Series, AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on USA Network rebounded in viewership this week.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Dynamite averaged 822,000 viewers during its two-hour show Wednesday after doing 759,000 viewers last week, while NXT jumped significantly from 580,000 viewers last week to 813,000 viewers this week.



This marks the sixth week in which AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT have gone head-to-head on Wednesday nights, and AEW has now won the ratings battle each time, although this week was by far the narrowest gap to date.

Wednesday's Dynamite featured the final build toward the Full Gear pay-per-view, which will take place Saturday night in Baltimore. Cody cut a heartfelt promo and added a stipulation to his match in the form of him never being able to challenge for the AEW World Championship again if he loses to Chris Jericho at Full Gear.

Also, Private Party beat Dark Order to earn entry into the AEW Tag Team Championship match that already included SCU and The Lucha Bros., plus the main event pitting Jericho and Sammy Guevara against Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page devolved into chaos when the likes of Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Pac, Cody, MJF, The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley got involved and created a massive brawl.

NXT featured some fallout from the most recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown, which saw the NXT roster invade. Also, the build toward NXT TakeOver: WarGames in two weeks continued.

Just minutes before NXT began, The OC made a surprise appearance and attacked Undisputed Era. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson cut a promo to open the show, which led to a main event match pitting them against Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee.

That match also ended in wild fashion with Finn Balor attacking the team of Ciampa, Riddle and Lee, and Cole resurfacing to take out both Styles and Ciampa. Fans were left wondering if Balor is working with The OC or Undisputed Era.

Also, Pete Dunne beat Damian Priest, and Shayna Baszler beat Dakota Kai before the likes of Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim ran down to run off Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. As a result, Ripley chose Yim as the fourth and final member of her WarGames team, which left Kai out of the picture.

Next week, Dynamite will feature the fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view, while the card for NXT TakeOver: WarGames will continue to take shape.

