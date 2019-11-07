Giancarlo Stanton Talks Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole Possibly Joining Yankees

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton said a team "can never have too many" superstars, so he'd welcome free-agent starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg with open arms.

Stanton told TMZ Sports he's a fan of both right-handed aces as the Yanks attempt to upgrade their roster after getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the 2019 ALCS.

"You can never go wrong with Cole and Strasburg," he said, suggesting the club should try to sign both of the coveted targets. "... I'm pretty sure Gerrit grew up a Yankees fan, so he'd always like to do that. And, Stras, we debuted together, so he'd like that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.