Giancarlo Stanton Talks Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole Possibly Joining Yankees

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton stands in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton said a team "can never have too many" superstars, so he'd welcome free-agent starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg with open arms.

Stanton told TMZ Sports he's a fan of both right-handed aces as the Yanks attempt to upgrade their roster after getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the 2019 ALCS.

"You can never go wrong with Cole and Strasburg," he said, suggesting the club should try to sign both of the coveted targets. "... I'm pretty sure Gerrit grew up a Yankees fan, so he'd always like to do that. And, Stras, we debuted together, so he'd like that."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Yankees Have a Miguel Andujar Question

    How will the 3B fit into Yanks' 2020 plans?

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    The Yankees Have a Miguel Andujar Question

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Yankees Likely to See Another 1B Battle

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Likely to See Another 1B Battle

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Baseball's Cold War Over Free Agency Is Heating Up

    Tony Clark and the MLBPA begin a very real investigation into collusion claims

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Baseball's Cold War Over Free Agency Is Heating Up

    Jeff Passan
    via ESPN.com

    Judge Wins MLB's DPOY Award for RF

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Judge Wins MLB's DPOY Award for RF

    New York Post
    via New York Post