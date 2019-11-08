Leicester City vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Leicester City host Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as they look to consolidate their position in the Premier League's top four.

The Foxes are third after 11 matches, six points clear of the Gunners, who reside in fifth place.

Leicester have won four of their last five Premier League games, while Arsenal have won just once in that time.

Date: Saturday, November 9

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (USA)

Odds: Leicester (1-1), Draw (27-10), Arsenal (5-2)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Leicester have been superb since Brendan Rodgers took over in February, even more so this season with the benefit of working with him over the summer.

Only Manchester City have scored more than Leicester's 27 goals, while no team has shipped fewer than their eight.

The Foxes showed they can be clinical in their recent 9-0 thrashing of Southampton, but they also demonstrated it in their last match, a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

In a game low on chances they were ruthless, which the Mail on Sunday's James Sharpe observed:

Jamie Vardy has particularly thrived under Leicester's new management, with 19 goals in 21 Premier League matches since Rodgers took charge, including 10 this season. The striker has eight goals in eight games against the Gunners, too.

Arsenal have shipped 15 goals this season—in the top half only Chelsea have conceded more—and they haven't kept a clean sheet in any competition since October 6, which was also the last time they won a game in the Premier League.

Reach PLC football editor Tom Marshall-Bailey suggested a defeat could bring an end to Unai Emery's reign in north London:

The Gunners have just one win away from home in the Premier League this season, and that came against Newcastle United in the opening weekend.

Arsenal lost 3-0 and 3-1 in their last two trips to the King Power, too. Given the two sides' respective form, a similar result would be of little surprise here.