Fantasy Alert: Saints' Alvin Kamara Expected to Return from Injury vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Sean Payton told reporters Thursday.

Kamara has not played since Oct. 13 due to injury. He missed practice on Oct. 11 due to ankle issues, and he suffered a knee injury two days later in a Week 6 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He returned to practice on Oct. 24 on a limited basis.

Since being taken in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Kamara has been among the most dynamic players in football. The two-time Pro Bowler topped 1,500 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons, finding the end zone (via rushing and receiving) a total of 31 times during that span.

The 24-year-old was off to a strong start prior to getting hurt, piling up 373 rushing yards, 276 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in six games.

As Pro Football Focus noted, Kamara has made a habit of breaking tackles and picking up yards in bunches:

That has not only helped the Saints make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but it has also paid off for fantasy football owners who have the versatile back on their roster.

Kamara's return will only further solidify New Orleans' status as a Super Bowl contender. The Saints put up 33.5 points per game while going 2-0 in Kamara's absence, extending their winning streak to six games.

New Orleans (7-1) owns a two-game lead over the Carolina Panthers (5-3) in the NFC South.