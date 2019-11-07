Juventus' 30th Appeal of Inter's 2006 Serie A Title Win Rejected

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus have seen an appeal to take the 2005-06 Serie A title away from Inter Milan rejected for the 30th time.

Tancredi Palmeri of beIN Sports relayed the news on Twitter:

The Bianconeri were stripped of the 2004-05 and 2005-06 titles for their part in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, with the latter handed to Inter.

Inter had originally finished third in the league that year behind AC Milan, but the latter were also implicated in the scandal—alongside Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina—and docked 30 points, leaving the Nerazzurri to be crowned champions.

The 2004-05 Scudetto was not awarded to anyone else.

Since the 2005-06 title was given to Inter, Juve have been trying to have it taken off them. According to Palmeri, their last appeal was rejected in August.

The Bianconeri were relegated to Serie B for their role in the scandal, and seeing their title handed to their biggest rivals will have been painful to the club and the supporters.

The 2005-06 Scudetto became the first of five consecutive title wins for Inter, but since regaining it in 2011-12, Juve have now won it eight years running. In that time, Inter have never finished higher than fourth.

The Nerazzurri have new hope of challenging Juve this season, though, thanks to former Bianconeri boss Antonio Conte. Under the Italian, Inter have accrued 28 points from their first 11 matches, leaving them just one behind Juventus.