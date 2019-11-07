Fantasy Basketball 2019: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After November 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' injury woes have forced some fantasy basketball owners to rearrange their rosters.

In some cases, fantasy players could use direct replacements within the Golden State squad to fill up their lineups.

Eric Paschall has already been scooped up by a majority of teams, and Ky Bowman could be headed in that direction as well.

The 22-year-old guard has a trio of double-digit performances in his last five games, making him one of the hottest commodities on the waiver wire.

Best Waiver-Wire Adds

Ky Bowman, PG, Golden State

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Bowman has been a more integral part of Golden State's lineup over the last three games.

Against Charlotte, Portland and Houston, the point guard racked up over 35 minutes and produced at least eight points.

On Monday, he shined with 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds while earning a plus-minus of +10 versus the Trailblazers.

The Boston College product is following the path paved by Paschall, who has 78 points in his last three outings.

Sure, the magic could wear off the banged-up Warriors at some point, but right now, you have to ride the hot hand.

Bowman is owned in a minimal amount of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros, and starting Friday, he has six games in the next eight days.

If he continues to produce at a high volume in a week with plenty of chances to shine, his ownership rates may skyrocket.

Devonte' Graham, PG, Charlotte

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Devonte' Graham surged onto the fantasy radar with a 35-point outburst against Indiana Tuesday.

Before shooting 10-of-21 against the Pacers, the Charlotte point guard put up a nice collection of totals off the bench.

He started the season with back-to-back 20-point games and reached double digits in road clashes with the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

Additionally, the second-year guard has at least three assists in each of his seven games, and he produced four rebounds and three steals Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is owned in 37 percent of ESPN leagues, but he is only rostered in seven percent of Yahoo competitions.

With his production continuing to go up with his playing time, Graham is worth a look during a run of four home games in the next five—a stretch that concludes with Memphis and Detroit.

Maxi Kleber, PF, Dallas

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In three of his last four games, Maxi Kleber put up 14 points.

On five occasions this season, the power forward has hauled in at least six rebounds and he has even chipped in a few assists.

There could be some concern about him missing Sunday's game with a knee injury, but he rebounded Wednesday with 14 points against Orlando.

Two upcoming matchups against the New York Knicks and a home meeting with Memphis could be beneficial to Kleber's totals.

If the Mavericks get out to large leads in those three contests, the reserves could receive more time, which may mean more minutes than usual for the 27-year-old.

Kleber is owned in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues, but he is readily available on ESPN as he sits on three percent of rosters.

After the November 14 game at Madison Square Garden, Dallas has a four-game homestand. Two of Kleber's 14-point outings occurred inside American Airlines Center.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

