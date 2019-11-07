Aaron Ramsey Apologised to Cristiano Ronaldo for 'Stealing' Record-Breaking Goal

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said he apologised to team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after tapping in against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday to deny the Portuguese a UEFA Champions League record.

Ramsey, 28, prodded the opener over the line in a 2-1 win at the RZD Arena after Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme fumbled Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick.

The initial attempt looked to be travelling over the line despite Guilherme's save attempt, but Ramsey told reporters he wasn't certain the ball would make it over the line.

He said: "I thought the keeper was a lot closer to me and had a chance of diving back and maybe clearing it. My instinct took over to make sure that it went over the line. I've apologised to Cristiano."

Ronaldo, 34, has scored against 33 different clubs in Europe's top-tier competitions, level with fellow Real Madrid icon Raul and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have become the first player to score against 34 clubs with a goal in Moscow, Russia, but he was substituted before Douglas Costa's injury-time winner, via BT Sport (UK viewers only):

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker noted Ronaldo's disappointment at missing the landmark goal, though his grins to team-mates following the strike suggested he was at ease:

One can understand why Ramsey—who was making his first start since September following an adductor injury—was so motivated to make sure of the goal and have an impact himself.

The Welshman took to Twitter after Juve sealed their place in the Champions League round of 16:

Ramsey may have prevented Ronaldo from making European history, but his tap-in from less than a yard sealed his own spot in the history books, per Squawka:

Juventus hold a three-point advantage over Group D rivals Atletico Madrid after the latter lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters after the match that Ronaldo was taken off when the scores were tied 1-1 due to an existing knee injury.

The Portuguese will hope to return to the lineup in time for Sunday's Serie A fixture at home to AC Milan, where Ramsey will also look to keep his spot in Sarri's XI.