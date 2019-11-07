Pep Guardiola Confirms Ederson a Doubt for Liverpool Clash, Backs Claudio Bravo

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo reacts after receiving a red card during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match Atalanta Bergamo vs Manchester City on November 6, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether his No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson will be fit for Manchester City's top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. 

The Brazilian was replaced by Claudio Bravo at half-time during City's 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Atalanta on Wednesday due to a muscle issue:

Bravo was then sent off with nine minutes remaining at the San Siro, meaning right-back Kyle Walker had to see out the match in between the posts:

After the draw, Guardiola could not confirm whether Ederson would be fit for the Liverpool game, but he gave his full backing to Bravo, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"We have a lot of trust in Claudio. I know him, so why should I have doubts in my players? We have a lot of things we have had to overcome. Claudio is ready. He is an incredible professional. He is ready. I don't know about Ederson right now. It's a muscular problem, it's not big. He didn't feel comfortable the last minutes of the first half."

Bravo, 36, has not played in a Premier League match since the 2017-18 season, with Ederson completing every game in the English top flight in 2018-19 and so far in 2019-20. 

Sunday's visit to Merseyside could be a season-defining fixture for City.

After pipping Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point in 2018-19, the Sky Blues trail Jurgen Klopp's side by six points after 11 games:

A victory at Anfield would cut the gap to three and end Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League that stands at 28 matches.

A defeat for City and a nine-point deficit at the top of the table would put them even further on the back foot in the title race.

Guardiola's side clawed back a 10-point gap last term, so a loss on Sunday would not necessarily be terminal.

But it would throw into serious jeopardy City's bid to become the first side since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2008-09 to win three consecutive Premier League titles. 

Related

    UCL Permutations: Who Can Go Through Next Round?

    Three spots taken, 13 still on offer

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    UCL Permutations: Who Can Go Through Next Round?

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Gasperini Says Atalanta Outplayed Man City

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Gasperini Says Atalanta Outplayed Man City

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Zidane: 'Benzema Is Now Like Ronaldo in the History of Madrid'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane: 'Benzema Is Now Like Ronaldo in the History of Madrid'

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Sarri Says Ronaldo Sub Was an Injury Precaution

    CR7 hadn't looked happy with being taken off

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri Says Ronaldo Sub Was an Injury Precaution

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia