Pep Guardiola Confirms Ederson a Doubt for Liverpool Clash, Backs Claudio Bravo

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola is unsure whether his No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson will be fit for Manchester City's top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brazilian was replaced by Claudio Bravo at half-time during City's 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Atalanta on Wednesday due to a muscle issue:

Bravo was then sent off with nine minutes remaining at the San Siro, meaning right-back Kyle Walker had to see out the match in between the posts:

After the draw, Guardiola could not confirm whether Ederson would be fit for the Liverpool game, but he gave his full backing to Bravo, per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan:

"We have a lot of trust in Claudio. I know him, so why should I have doubts in my players? We have a lot of things we have had to overcome. Claudio is ready. He is an incredible professional. He is ready. I don't know about Ederson right now. It's a muscular problem, it's not big. He didn't feel comfortable the last minutes of the first half."

Bravo, 36, has not played in a Premier League match since the 2017-18 season, with Ederson completing every game in the English top flight in 2018-19 and so far in 2019-20.

Sunday's visit to Merseyside could be a season-defining fixture for City.

After pipping Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point in 2018-19, the Sky Blues trail Jurgen Klopp's side by six points after 11 games:

A victory at Anfield would cut the gap to three and end Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League that stands at 28 matches.

A defeat for City and a nine-point deficit at the top of the table would put them even further on the back foot in the title race.

Guardiola's side clawed back a 10-point gap last term, so a loss on Sunday would not necessarily be terminal.

But it would throw into serious jeopardy City's bid to become the first side since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2008-09 to win three consecutive Premier League titles.