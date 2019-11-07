Sadio Mane Shrugs off 'Clever' Pep Guardiola Comments, Says He Will 'Dive' Again

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has said he won't change his methods in the box despite Pep Guardiola's "clever" comments on diving ahead of Manchester City's Premier League visit to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds boast a six-point advantage at the top of the table, and Guardiola recently stoked the flames by accusing Mane of "sometimes diving" to win penalties.

But Mane, 27, has said he'll continue with the same approach and even felt Guardiola's remarks were a positive, per the Guardian's Ed Aarons:

"I think it's a bit clever from him to get the attention of the referee, but I will just play my football like I'm always doing. I don't pay attention to what he's saying because it's part of football. It doesn't make anything for me. Even though I saw him commenting about it, what he said, for me, I think it's positive."

Guardiola made his comments after Liverpool struck twice late at Aston Villa on Saturday, overturning a deficit to win 2-1 and maintain their cushion at the top:

Mane was shown a yellow card for simulation earlier in that match following a challenge from Frederic Guilbert, but he then went on to score the winner after he assisted Andy Robertson's equaliser.

The Senegal international was also asked whether he felt Guardiola was concerned about facing leaders Liverpool, to which he replied:

"Maybe. I don't know. You guys know more than me. The only thing I can say I will be for sure ready for the team, to give everything possible, and to help my team. If it could be a penalty for sure I will ‘dive' again. If the dive will give me a penalty then I will do it to get it back. Why not? But what Jurgen said is correct. I do not dive."

Guardiola later went back on his comments regarding Mane's actions, saying he admires the Liverpool forward

Klopp came to the defence of his player prior to the City boss backtracking over his remarks, saying Mane was "not a diver,"

Mane—who scored 22 times in the Premier League last season to share the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang—has two goals and three assists in his last four league outings.

The player was also crucial to Liverpool winning a late penalty in their dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester City in October, when James Milner converted from the spot.

The stakes will be raised on Merseyside in Week 12, when City will seek their first Premier League win at Anfield since May 2003.