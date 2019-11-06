UNC's Roy Williams Shoots Down Idea of 'Load Management Crap' with Cole Anthony

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

North Carolina's head coach Roy Williams speaks with Cole Anthony (2) during the second half of an NCAA exhibition college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

After North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony played in 37 of a possible 40 minutes in a 76-65 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night, Tar Heels coach Roy Williams made it clear that he doesn't buy into the concept of load management.

"I don't believe in this load management crap in the NBA," Williams said, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss. "You pay me $25 million a year and my load is going to be pretty light."

     

