Cody Rhodes Reveals Career Announcement Ahead of Chris Jericho Full Gear Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho face off at the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company)
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cody raised the stakes for his AEW Championship match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear on Saturday.

He announced Wednesday on Dynamite he'll never challenge for the world title again if he loses to Jericho.

The reveal adds another dynamic to the highly anticipated bout. AEW already said it will have a panel of three judges at ringside to score the match if the 60-minute time limit expires without a winner.

As both the executive vice president of AEW and one of the promotion's biggest stars, Cody is undoubtedly in a powerful position. In theory, he has the ability to give himself as many title shots as he'd like, so it was smart to acknowledge that fact and use it as part of his feud with Jericho.

However, the obvious question is whether this makes the outcome of Cody vs. Jericho too predictable. After all, it would be foolish to permanently remove the opportunity for Cody to wrestle for a world championship again.

If nothing else, the new stipulation should have more fans talking ahead of Full Gear.

Tune in to TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

