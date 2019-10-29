AEW Reveals a 3 Judges Stipulation for Chris Jericho vs. Cody Match at Full Gear

Noam Galai/Getty Images

There will be a winner when Chris Jericho puts the AEW World Championship on the line against Cody at Full Gear on Nov. 9.

AEW announced Tuesday that a three-judge panel will be counted upon should Jericho and Cody fail to have a fall within the 60-minute time limit. In the event the time limit expires, the judges will vote for who they believe won the match, and the results will determine the champion.

The stipulation is a throwback to the old NWA. At the first Clash of the Champions in 1988, Ric Flair and Sting went 45 minutes without a fall. From there, the NWA went to its ringside voting panel, which ruled it a draw.

Terry Funk was also a part of a judging panel for Flair's bout with Ricky Steamboat at WrestleWar 1989. Although Flair won the match clean, Funk famously attacked The Nature Boy after the match, setting up their epic rivalry.

This is one way for AEW to differentiate itself from the competition and treat wrestling as more of a sport and not sports entertainment.

The promotion can also bring out a few legends to add to the spectacle or go the Funk route and use the stipulation as a vehicle to set up Jericho or Cody's next storyline.

