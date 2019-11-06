WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 6

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 6November 7, 2019
After back-to-back takeovers of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Nigh Raw, the NXT roster returned home to Full Sail University on Wednesday. The card was packed already, but many who led the attacks had to be worried about retaliation.
Stars including Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Bayley, AJ Styles and The Miz reasons to show up and make statements of their own. No one knew who might try to with Survivor Series rapidly approaching.
As Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley prepared their teams for WarGames, The Ace of Spades challenged The Captain of Team Kick to a match to prove she was worth of stepping into WarGames alongside Ripley's confirmed teammates Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae.
Following a low blow behind the referee's back, Damian Priest was riding high off a win over Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight promised retribution this week in a rematch, knowing Killian Dain was looming in the background.
Tommaso Ciampa continued his pursuit of Undisputed Era in his attempt to take back the NXT Championship, with the November 6 edition of NXT promising to be as strong as ever with plenty left to surprise.
The OC Strike Back at NXT, and Tommaso Ciampa Stands Against the Trio
Before the show began, The OC laid out Undisputed Era backstage. As Mauro Ranallo recapped the attack, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson headed to the ring. The Phenomenal One announced that he was taking over NXT.
Tommaso Ciampa took exception and brought out two friends, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, as back up. They challenged The OC to a match, which the Monday Night Raw stars accepted.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fun and energetic way to open the show. It felt like the brawl from Raw just continued right into NXT. The OC laid out Undisputed Era to set up a huge six-man tag team match before Survivor Series and then a big match for tonight.
Every show has benefited from this Survivor Series build. After NXT added excitement to SmackDown and Raw, Styles returned the favor by stepping into the black-and-gold ring for the first time.
Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne
Damian Priest and Pete Dunne went for the quick win, and they refused to slow down in this more personal second chapter of their rivalry. The striking of The Archer of Infamy was as vicious as ever.
The Bruiserweight, though, showcased his technical acumen, as he systematically wore down the bigger man. He ended up catching Priest with a low blow behind the referee's back to set up a cross armbreaker, during which he broke the fingers of his rival to force a tap out.
Afterward, Killian Dain struck. He laid out Dunne. When Priest got in his way, he took out The Archer of Infamy as well, hitting a cannonball on the steel steps.
Result
Dunne def. Priest by submission.
Grade
A-
Analysis
In a rematch as good, if not better than their first encounter, Dunne and Priest wasted no time. They showed again that their unique styles work together perfectly. The technical focus of The Bruiserweight, in particular, dealt with the noticeable size advantage.
The Beast of Belfast made his own statement to set up a stellar Triple Threat sooner rather than later. Dain is one of the most imposing heels on the roster, and he and Dunne should be able to pull off something special when they finally clash.
Taynara Conti vs. Santana Garrett
Taynara Conti came into this match confident—cocky, even—and she backed it up. While Santana Garrett was able to recover from a devastating bicycle knee into the ropes, she was not able to stay standing after a low short-arm bicycle kick, setting up an easy three-count.
Result
Taynara def. Garrett by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
Taynara shows potential, but her performances are often sloppy. She struggled to work smoothly with a veteran like Garrett on Wednesday. A few nice moments made up for awkward pacing throughout.
It is rare that Taynara gets wins like this, but NXT has shown more comfort putting her in this position lately. She needs to prove she is worthy of the spotlight. This was not the way to do that.
Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai
Shayna Baszler was caught off guard early by Dakota Kai's ingenuity until she sent her careening off the apron by ramming her into the steel post. The NXT women's champion used this opening to target the braced knee with focused stomps.
The Captain of Team Kick limped through her comeback and still looked ready to take the win after trading strikes with The Queen of Spades. However, she got caught in the Kirifuda Clutch and tapped out after being unable to reach the ropes.
Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke beat down Kai after the bell until Mia Yim came out with a kendo stick to send them packing. Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae backed up Yim as Tegan Nox checked on Kai.
Later in the night, Ripley announced that Yim would be the fourth member, causing Kai to walk off dejected.
Result
Baszler def. Kai by submission.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was the best match between Baszler and Kai to date. The storytelling of their best contests helped to make this feel personal and intense. The two built to a striking contest that didn't fully land, but it still made enough of an impact. It was obvious that Kai was worthy of a spot on Team Ripley.
However, Yim ended up taking the final spot. Hopefully there's more to this down the line. Kai's story has been driven by women consistently underestimating her and pushing everyone to their limit. Baszler's team does still have an opening.
No. 1 Contender for NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese vs. Angel Garza
Pure ego was on display in this No. 1 contendership bout. Angel Garza and Tony Nese spent too much time gloating, letting each other back in this fight. A tilt-a-whirl DDT on the floor set up a 450 splash from The Premier Athlete, but Garza got a foot on the ropes.
This turned the momentum of the match. The Mexican Superstar took over the action and hit the Wing Clipper for the victory.
Champion Lio Rush came out to congratulate Garza but got a slap for it.
Result
Garza def. Nese by pinfall to become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
Grade
B+
Analysis
In spite of having two heels work this match, it was a great showcase for the cruiserweight division. In particular, Garza continues to grow as a performer in the eyes of the NXT faithful. They got behind him in a match wherein he was as cocky as ever.
Garza vs. Rush should turn a lot of heads. Two talented guys with a lot to prove will be stepping into the ring, hoping to remind everyone that the cruiserweight division is alive and well.
Dominik Dijakovic vs. Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott
Dominik Dijakovic refused to treat Isaiah "Swerve" Scott as a worthy challenger, but Swerve made him pay for it. The two went back and forth in an athletic showcase wherein Scott got close but rolled right into Feast Your Eyes for the three.
Result
Dijakovic def. Scott by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a good match, but the two could not find the right pace. The transitions were too telegraphed, taking away from incredible individual moves along the way. Still, it was clear how good both are and could be together at a later date.
In the end, Dijakovic is more of an immediate focus for NXT, particularly as the most likely fourth man for WarGames. Swerve is the future, and he will get his moment before long.
The OC vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle
Tommaso Ciampa took the brunt of the offense from The OC, who showed their experience as a unit. This allowed Matt Riddle and Keith Lee time to prepare for fiery hot tags. The Limitless One, though, got too carried away and hit a Pounce that wiped out the referee.
The match broke down from there. Finn Balor interrupted to lay out Riddle and show his support for The OC, but Adam Cole arrived to superkick The Phenomenal One and connect on the Last Shot on The Sicilian Psychopath.
Result
The OC vs. Ciampa, Riddle and Lee goes to a no-contest.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine main event with a ton of talent on display. However, the non-finish was a waste of all the talent involved. It is difficult to tell what the priority is, and endings like this only make it worse.
The contest was set up as NXT vs. Raw, but it turned into a mix of WarGames build and Survivor Series build. In particular, Balor's involvement was odd. The OC and Balor vs. Undisputed Era is a fascinating possibility, but it likely cannot happen at either WarGames or Survivor Series.