WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 6

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

After back-to-back takeovers of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Nigh Raw, the NXT roster returned home to Full Sail University on Wednesday. The card was packed already, but many who led the attacks had to be worried about retaliation.

Stars including Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Bayley, AJ Styles and The Miz reasons to show up and make statements of their own. No one knew who might try to with Survivor Series rapidly approaching.

As Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley prepared their teams for WarGames, The Ace of Spades challenged The Captain of Team Kick to a match to prove she was worth of stepping into WarGames alongside Ripley's confirmed teammates Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae.

Following a low blow behind the referee's back, Damian Priest was riding high off a win over Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight promised retribution this week in a rematch, knowing Killian Dain was looming in the background.

Tommaso Ciampa continued his pursuit of Undisputed Era in his attempt to take back the NXT Championship, with the November 6 edition of NXT promising to be as strong as ever with plenty left to surprise.