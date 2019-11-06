TMZ Releases Video of Packers' Za'Darius Smith's Citation for Weed Possession

Harry How/Getty Images

TMZ Sports has released video of Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith's citation for speeding and possession of marijuana, which occurred on Sept. 29 in Racine County, Wisconsin.

Bruce Vielmetti and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel provided details of the incident, which also involved rookies Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke. The two were passengers in Smith's 2019 GMC Yukon:

"A deputy activated his lights and pulled Smith over on the ramp to county Highway 20. Because a deputy smelled the odor of marijuana, all three players were asked to step out and were handcuffed and questioned separately.

"Smith told a deputy he had smoked some marijuana earlier before the group left an apartment in Chicago to return to Green Bay. Deputies' reports indicated that none of the men smelled of marijuana once they were separated from the Yukon.

"No drugs were found on any of the players, but three blunts — hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana — and a vaping cartridge were found inside a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV. The blunts were in a package of Backwoods cigars."

Smith was initially pulled over for going 81 mph in a 60 mph zone. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, his court date is Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, however, the officer issuing the citation said in the video Smith could just pay the citations and avoid court.

The linebacker arrived this offseason from the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. The move has been a great one for the 7-2 Packers, who are set to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Smith, a team captain, has 8.5 sacks for a Green Bay team that ranks 11th in scoring defense.