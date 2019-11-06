Cardinals' David Johnson 'Definitely Playing' vs. Buccaneers After Ankle Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

David Johnson brightened Arizona Cardinals fans' Wednesday by confirming that he will return Sunday from an ankle injury that has held him out since Oct. 20.

"I'm definitely playing," the Cardinals All-Pro running back told reporters. "I'm good. I'm ready to go." Johnson also disclosed that he feels "100 percent."

Kliff Kingsbury, however, was more cautious. "Hopefully we see what we want this week and we can get him back out there," the first-year head coach said.

Johnson was a game-day decision for Arizona's Week 7 matchup with the New York Giants. He carried the ball once for two yards before exiting the game because he was too hobbled by his ankle.

"He’s a tough guy, and we wanted to see—and he wanted to see—if he could go," Kingsbury told reporters on Oct. 21, the Monday following the Giants game. "After the first few plays, it didn’t feel right, and we knew he didn’t look right, so we got him out. He was still in an emergency position for us because that’s all we had, but you have to give him a lot of credit for trying to go."

Johnson was held out for Weeks 8 and 9.

The Cardinals traded with the Miami Dolphins for running back Kenyan Drake while Johnson was recovering because normal backup Chase Edmonds suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8.

Drake was added to the Cardinals on Oct. 28 and started as the team's primary back on Oct. 31 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old back impressed in his Arizona debut with 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries plus 52 yards on four receptions.

While speaking Wednesday, Johnson labeled himself and Drake "different weapons."

Johnson and Drake each double as a viable receiver. Having both available and healthy should make the Cardinals' offense much more dynamic, especially given the dual-threat ability of quarterback and rookie top overall pick Kyler Murray.

Prior to injuring his ankle, Johnson tallied 300 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries as well as 315 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches across seven games.

The 3-5-1 Cardinals will play the 2-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday's early afternoon slate.