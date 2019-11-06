Mookie Betts, Red Sox Haven't Discussed New Contract Amid Trade Rumors

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There are significant question marks about Mookie Betts and his future with the Boston Red Sox, but the team hasn't even begun contract extension talks with the star outfielder.

"I'm sure we'll have conversations at the appropriate time," team president Sam Kennedy said Wednesday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Betts is under team control for one more season, but the Red Sox could be forced to trade him this offseason due to financial constraints.

Per Spotrac, the Red Sox already have the highest payroll in the majors for 2020 with David Price, Chris Sale and Xander Bogaerts among those commanding significant money next season.

Owner John Henry previously said the team's goal was to get the payroll under $208 million, per John Tomase of NBC Sports.

J.D. Martinez could have provided the team with some salary relief but decided to opt in to the final three years of his contract worth $62.5 million. Keeping both Martinez and Betts could prove to be a challenge for the team going forward.

"There is a way...but it will be difficult," Kennedy admitted in September, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Betts could make more than $27 million next season alone in his final year of arbitration, per Spotrac, but would cost even more on the open market when he becomes a free agent.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best overall players in baseball over the past few years, winning the 2018 AL MVP to go with four All-Star selections and four Gold Glove awards. He's proved to be one of the best hitters and fielders in the league and will get paid accordingly when given the opportunity, whether it's by Boston or one of the other 29 teams.