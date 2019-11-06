Report: Cowboys' Daniel Ross Arrested; Gun, Weed Allegedly Found in Car

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was reportedly arrested after police allegedly found marijuana and a gun in his car during a routine traffic stop.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Ross was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday after he was pulled over in the early morning hours.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted Frisco police department spokesman Sgt. Evan Mattei said the 26-year-old was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

The Cowboys signed Ross off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad during the 2017 campaign, and he appeared in three games that year. Last season was the best of his career, as he finished with 14 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Dallas signed him to a one-year deal in March after that effort, but he is yet to play this season because he was placed on injured reserve in August with a shoulder injury.