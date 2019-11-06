Slavia Prague Goalkeeper Slams Barcelona Players' Handshake Snub After UCL Draw

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was not pleased with Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars after Tuesday's UEFA Champions League stalemate, slamming their decision not to shake hands with the visiting team.

Speaking to iDNES.cz (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton), Kolar praised fellow goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for his kind words after the match, but he laid into some of the other Blaugrana players:

"He was waiting for me inside the tunnel. He stopped me and said he hadn't seen such a good goalkeeping performance for a long time and that it was a pleasure to watch me play well with my feet.

"He waited for me after the match, which I take as the ultimate award. To hear such praise from such a good goalkeeper, I had goosebumps. It was an amazing experience, but some of the other players.

"Messi and the others just left—some of them didn't even shake our hands. It was sad. We were all looking forward to meeting these big players, we wanted to swap jerseys after the match, but they didn't behave very well."

Kolar was the hero in the scoreless draw, making several excellent saves. By keeping a clean sheet at the Camp Nou, he did something no goalkeeper had done in the UEFA Champions League group stages in over half a decade:

Slavia were more than game for the La Liga giants and even had their chances to open the scoring, especially in the first half.

NBC Sports' Kyle Bonn was impressed with their defensive effort:

The Barca supporters were more concerned with the performance of their players, however, voicing their displeasure after the final whistle.

Per Ben Hayward of the London Evening Standard, the jeers didn't stop until the club anthem was played:

The Catalans came into the match having lost 3-1 to Levante in La Liga, and pressure has been steadily building on manager Ernesto Valverde all season. Barcelona are tied for first place domestically but have already dropped points in four matches and have not impressed with their style of play.

Their main issues have been on the road, where they have managed just two wins in six La Liga outings, but at the Camp Nou they had been virtually untouchable until Tuesday's outing.

Slavia are seen as the weakest team in Group F of the Champions League, so dropping points against the Czech side could prove costly. Barca remain top of the table with eight points through four matches, one clear of Borussia Dortmund. Slavia are bottom with two points.

Barcelona will return to La Liga action on Saturday when they host Celta Vigo, who are 18th in the league.