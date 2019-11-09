Santana and Ortiz Beat Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2019

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Santana and Ortiz defeated The Young Bucks in a tag team grudge match at All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear on Saturday night.

Issues between The Young Bucks and the team of Santana and Ortiz first came to pass at All Out. After The Young Backs fell to The Lucha Brothers in a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championships, Santana and Ortiz made their AEW debut by attacking both teams.

The bad blood carried over to the debut edition of AEW Dynamite when Santana and Ortiz teamed with Chris Jericho against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in the main event. Jericho, Santana and Ortiz won the match, and all hell broke loose afterward.

Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and the debuting Jake Hager beat down a host of babyface wrestlers, including The Young Bucks, and formed a new stable called The Inner Circle in the process.

In subsequent weeks, Santana and Ortiz proclaimed that they were the best tag team in the world and set out to prove it by challenging The Young Bucks to a match at Full Gear.

After Nick and Matt Jackson accepted the challenge, Santana and Ortiz proceeded to make a statement. It started on last week's episode of Dynamite when Santana and Ortiz attacked the legendary Rock 'n' Roll Express, which was scheduled to present the AEW Tag Team Championships to the winner of the tournament final between SCU and The Lucha Bros.

The Young Bucks ran Santana and Ortiz off, but the damage was already done. That arguably would have been enough heat for their match at Full Gear, but Santana and Ortiz took it to another level later in the night.

After Omega and The Young Bucks beat Jack Evans, Angelico and Kip Sabian in a six-man tag team match, The Young Bucks were attacked in the crowd by two disguised assailants who revealed themselves to be Santana and Ortiz.

While neither team is in the AEW Tag Team Championships picture, both The Young Bucks and the former LAX can stake a legitimate claim to being the best tag team in all of wrestling, which made Saturday's match important even without the presence of a title.

With Santana and Ortiz coming out on top, they figure to be in line for a title shot in the near future, while The Young Bucks will be left to regroup following their second consecutive pay-per-view loss.

