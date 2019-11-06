Marcus Rashford: Top-4 Finish 'Nowhere Near Impossible' for Manchester United

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford is confident Manchester United can still finish in the Premier League's top four this season despite an abject start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils sit 10th in the English top flight on 13 points:

They are already 10 points adrift of the UEFA Champions League spots.

But Rashford believes, if United can find some momentum, they are far from out of reach of the top four, per Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday:

"It's going to be tough [to get into the top four], but it's nowhere near impossible. We don't need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving.

"That's the only way Man United play good football, and we need to get back to doing that. It can be very simple for us, and at the same time, you don't want to make it complicated for yourself.

"The main thing is bouncing back. I always think with home games, if you're energetic on the pitch, you're making runs and you're lively, you win games more often than not."

United's run of three away wins on the bounce in all competitions was halted last time out when they lost at Bournemouth:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side return to Old Trafford for the first time in almost three weeks on Thursday when they host Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League before another home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Both are arguably must-win games for United as they look to re-establish some momentum heading into the busy Christmas period.

United are top of Group L in the Europa League and can confirm their spot in the knockout rounds with a win against Partizan.

A victory over Brighton, meanwhile, could propel the Manchester giants as high as sixth in the English top flight depending on how the weekend's other results go.

Rashford scored in the corresponding fixture against the Seagulls last season, a 2-1 United win.

The Englishman will be vital again on Sunday because he is United's most prolific marksman with five goals in 11 league appearances this term.