USA vs. Sweden Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

A new chapter will begin in the history of the United States women's national team on Thursday, when they take on Sweden in the first match of Vlatko Andonovski's tenure.

The new manager steps in to replace Jill Ellis, who was able to steer the team to two FIFA World Cup triumphs during her time at the helm. Andonovski will want to build on the fine work done by his predecessor but also begin the process of stamping his authority on the team.

The MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, will play host to the encounter, which is the first of a doubleheader of friendly matches for the USWNT. They will be in action again on Sunday, when Costa Rica head to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Here are the key broadcast details for the Sweden match and a preview of what should be a fascinating encounter.

Date: Thursday, November 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET), 12:30 a.m. Friday (GMT)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Soccer MatchPass (U.S.)

Preview

While these final friendly matches of 2019 will bring down the curtain on an incredible year for the USWNT, they also represent the start of a new cycle for the team and continued preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

For Andonovski, the job is an intriguing one. While he does boast the best set of players in the world to work with, finding a way to make this team better under his guidance will be a challenge, as Ellis' players were renowned for their ability to shine on the big stage.

He spoke with Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated after being named as the USWNT boss:

Star midfielder Rose Lavelle spoke of a refreshed atmosphere in the camp ahead of the Sweden clash, per Pardeep Cattry of Pro Soccer USA:

"It's like first day of school vibes, but it was fun. I feel like we're all in good spirits. Vlatko actually said in his opening meeting, 'What you guys have done is great, but now that's in the past and it's time to reset and refocus on what's next.'"

There will also be an opportunity for players to make an impact at the start of the new manager's tenure, as a number of key players will be absent. Megan Rapinoe is injured, while Alex Morgan is pregnant.

Per the team's Twitter account, there are some new faces in the squad, with Aubrey Bledsoe, Alana Cook and Imani Dorsey receiving their first call-ups to the senior team:

Football writer Caitlin Murray provided her thoughts on some of the players in line for their first caps over these friendly games:

Aside from that, there are 17 players from the World Cup squad involved in the 24-strong group, meaning Sweden will be in for a challenging 90 minutes in Ohio.

Following on from their third-placed finish at the World Cup, Sweden have continued to perform well, stringing together four victories in succession. In their most recent outing, they were 7-0 victors over Slovakia and are playing with a swagger under manager Peter Gerhardsson.

However, there will be a lively atmosphere in the stadium on Thursday, and the presence of a new coach will likely prompt some extra determination from the home players. As a result, the United States will surely turn in a polished performance.

Prediction: USWNT 2-0 Sweden