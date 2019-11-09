Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the AEW Full Gear 2019 Card

Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the AEW Full Gear 2019 CardNovember 9, 2019
All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2019 is set for November 9 on B/R Live with a Buy In at 7 p.m. ET.
On this show, Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Cody, Jon Moxley will face Kenny Omega in a Lights Out match, "Hangman" Adam Page gets a rematch with PAC and more.
Before the event begins, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for which wrestlers will come out on top and win.
Who are the final picks for AEW Full Gear 2019? Let's find out!
Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley
There is a simple story in the feud between Bea Priestley and Dr. Britt Baker that should be easy to predict.
Priestley injured Baker at Fight for the Fallen, and since then, Baker's wanted revenge, which she should get at Full Gear.
On October 9, Baker and Riho defeated Priestley and Emi Sakura, but it was Sakura who tapped out to Baker, so that win didn't mean as much as this will.
AEW could give the win to Priestley to build her up as a major contender for Riho's title, but it's tough to bank on that happening at the expense of Baker, who has been promoted as one of the biggest stars in the women's division from the start.
Prediction: Baker wins
Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela
While AEW doesn't count the Casino Battle Royale or Lights Out matches toward the win-loss records for Shawn Spears and Joey Janela, their true points paint an interesting picture.
Including those matches, Spears is 3-3, while Janela is 2-6. Along with Tully Blanchard by his side, the numbers favor Spears as the smart bet.
Janela's place appears to be the punching bag who can take a beating in a hardcore match and only sometimes get a mercy win so he doesn't lose all credibility.
Spears, on the other hand, has the potential to be a top heel if he gets back on track, and a win at Full Gear could be a big step in that direction.
Prediction: Spears wins
The Young Bucks vs. Proud-N-Powerful
In direct opposition of the Baker and Priestley feud, The Young Bucks may not get their revenge on Proud-N-Powerful.
Nick and Matt Jackson were attacked by Ortiz and Santana, who have largely gotten away with their antics each and every week while boasting a 2-0 record.
While The Young Bucks are clearly a priority team, they've had enough wins that a loss against Proud-N-Powerful will not hurt them. Instead, it will do wonders to position Ortiz and Santana as a top duo and help put over The Inner Circle.
With the possibility of Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager interfering on behalf of their stable, the odds are in Proud-N-Powerful's favor.
Prediction: Ortiz and Santana win
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC
So far, PAC has one victory over Adam Page, another over Kenny Omega, a time-limit draw and a loss in a tag team match. He's run the gamut and is not in some undefeated territory where he cannot lose.
Meanwhile, AEW has teased that Page is growing frustrated, despite his win-loss record not being all that bad. Granted, one of his three losses was failing to win the AEW World Championship, but that wasn't a burial by any means.
There are two interesting routes this can go.
Page could lose again and dive deeper into madness for his career struggles, but that storyline already happened, to an extent, with Omega on Being the Elite.
Instead, this match is meant to give Page his win back to prove that he still has what it takes by beating someone he couldn't take down before.
If AEW wants to stretch this out even further, though, this could be a prime match for another time-limit draw to avoid making either man lose.
Prediction: Page wins
Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
So much fuss has been made about how this is a Lights Out match that will not count in the record books that its curious why AEW went in that direction.
It's not as though either man is unbeatable. Omega is 6-3 and Moxley is 2-1-1.
However, Moxley's one loss was a tag team match where he wasn't pinned, and the draw is suspicious. Perhaps this match not counting is a means to have him lose without hurting his official record.
That would certainly push Omega toward a No. 1 contender's spot if the intention is for him to be a challenger for Chris Jericho in the future, assuming he retains the title.
Omega vs. Jericho in a rubber match would be an easy title feud for whatever event AEW has planned for early 2020, whereas Moxley vs. Jericho may be better saved for later in the year.
Prediction: Omega wins
Women's World Championship Match: Riho vs. Emi Sakura
Riho overcame the odds against a much bigger opponent in Nyla Rose to win the AEW Women's World Championship. Why, then, would she drop the title so soon after, and to Emi Sakura of all challengers?
Sakura had a hand in training her, but this is a situation where the student will overcome the master, rather than for Sakura to prove she didn't teach her everything.
There are bigger fish to fry in the women's division than Sakura and more vicious heels who would be better off upsetting the babyface Riho, too.
Riho has this one in the bag, and if she happens to drop the title, it will be one of the most shocking outcomes of the night.
Prediction: Riho wins
World Tag Team Championship Match: SCU vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party
There is no reason to assume any of the titles will change hands on this card, as it can be argued it's too soon to play hot potato. However, there's more of a chance the World Tag Team Championship finds a new home than the women's title.
SoCal Uncensored have the accolade of being the first champions already covered, which was arguably more important than having a long reign. They're also up against possibly the most formidable team in the division in The Lucha Bros, as well as the young upstarts in Private Party.
It's not quite youth vs. experience, either. The Lucha Bros and SCU aren't ancient, and all three teams have worked together long enough to become seasoned partners.
Ultimately, it's easier to assume the titles will stay with Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky while AEW builds each championship's credibility, rather than for a title change to happen this fast, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.
Prediction: SoCal Uncensored wins
AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody
It's unlikely Chris Jericho will drop the AEW World Championship on his first pay-per-view title defense, but this stipulation Cody put out about never challenging for the title again if he loses may say differently.
AEW might have booked itself into a no-win scenario for absolutely no reason. There was no need for Cody to put his future title shots on the line in order to sell this event, yet those consequences could happen.
It's nearly impossible Cody would actually never fight for the title ever again if he loses, so AEW would then go back on its word, and the credibility of all future stipulations would be hindered as irrelevant, just as they are in WWE.
If there is some sort of oddball finish that allows Cody to lose while negating his promise, that will feel cheap. Likewise, if Cody wins, it will do a disservice to Jericho.
The Painmaker is undefeated for a reason. As champion, his success reflects on the title, and since he is the first to hold it, his value works hand in hand with AEW as a whole.
Jericho also has a stable to back him up, so The Inner Circle may be the key to how he retains, if he doesn't just outright beat Cody without any help.
To take the title off Jericho this fast would undercut the biggest heel in the company, the main stable of AEW and the championship's credibility as a whole just for Cody to hit the fast-forward button and win the title we all know he'll get somewhere down the line, even if they claim that will be taken out of his hands.
Prediction: Jericho wins
