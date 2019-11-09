Final Picks and Predictions for Every Match on the AEW Full Gear 2019 Card

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2019 is set for November 9 on B/R Live with a Buy In at 7 p.m. ET.

On this show, Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Cody, Jon Moxley will face Kenny Omega in a Lights Out match, "Hangman" Adam Page gets a rematch with PAC and more.

Before the event begins, let's take one last look at all the matches on the card and give a final round of predictions for which wrestlers will come out on top and win.

Who are the final picks for AEW Full Gear 2019? Let's find out!

