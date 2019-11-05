Sharks' Evander Kane Sued by Las Vegas Casino over Unpaid Gambling Markers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane allegedly owes the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas $500,000 in unpaid gambling markers first extended to him in April, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The casino filed a lawsuit against Kane on Monday and is also suing Kane for legal costs.

Akers' Tuesday report provided additional context on the lawsuit: "The court documents state Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, took out eight credits of varying amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15. That date would have fallen between games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights."

As a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Kane turned himself into police in July 2016 and was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing at Bottoms Up, a bar in Buffalo, New York, in June of that year. Kane was also charged with non-criminal harassment and disorderly conduct (h/t ESPN).

Two women and a bouncer at the bar said Kane grabbed multiple women by the neck, hair and arms on June 24, 2016. Through his attorney, Kane denied the charges. In May 2017, Kane's case was dismissed after he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The 28-year-old arrived in San Jose through trade during the 2017-18 campaign and signed a seven-year contract with the Sharks in May 2018. Per Spotrac, the deal is worth $49 million.





