Warriors News: Steve Kerr Hints GSW Had Internal Conflicts That Didn't Go Public

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told Bill Simmons on the Book of Basketball 2.0 podcast Tuesday (h/t Drew Shiller of Warriors Outsiders) that his team had some past drama behind the scenes that didn't go public.

The comment was in reference to the televised Draymond Green-Kevin Durant argument during a 121-116 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in November 2018.

"It happened on national TV," Kerr said regarding that fight. "If this had happened at a practice, you can cover it up. Actually, we had several things over the past few years that never made it out, and we're very proud of that."

The Green-Durant fight spilled into the locker room postgame, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears, and the Warriors eventually suspended Green one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Warriors, who won five Western Conference titles and three NBA championships from 2015 to 2019, aren't the only championship team that's had key members engaged in various forms of conflict.

In fact, Kerr was involved in one, as he and Michael Jordan fought during a 1995 preseason practice in which punches were thrown, per Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to Ryan Pretzer of Pistons.com, the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons featured disagreements between head coach Chuck Daly and ex-NBA scoring leader Adrian Dantley, who was eventually dealt to the Dallas Mavericks midseason.

Ultimately, disagreements (sometimes to the point of getting physical) are bound to happen, though that won't always deter teams from winning.