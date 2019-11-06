Manchester United vs. Partizan Belgrade: Europa Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Manchester United will start Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade as overwhelming favourites after winning the first contest in Serbia.

Caesars has handed the Red Devils odds of -280 (bet $280 to win $100), compared to +1050 for the visitors. A draw checks in at +335.

BT Sport will cover the match in the UK, while American fans can watch via B/R Live. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

A single goal from Anthony Martial gave United the win in Serbia and moved them to seven points out of their first three matches in the Europa League, putting them in a great position to win Group L.

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Partizan are third on four points, one behind second-placed AZ Alkmaar. Their only win so far has come against Astana, who have lost all three of their matches.

The Serbs are not in the best of form and already chase rivals Red Star by 10 points in the domestic competition. Their last outing was an impressive one, however, beating third-placed Vojvodina 4-0.

United are coming off a loss against Bournemouth that ended a three-match win streak across all competitions, halting the momentum the Red Devils appeared to be building. The Telegraph's James Ducker was far from impressed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical plan:

Things haven't gone well under Solskjaer, who impressed as a caretaker manager but has struggled tremendously since taking the job on a permanent basis:

United have earned just 13 points from 11 Premier League matches and are already miles out of the title race. The gap to Chelsea and the top four is 10 points, which isn't insurmountable but looks awfully large on current form.

That places a higher emphasis on the Europa League, a competition the club won in 2017. While top teams in the Premier League often rotate their squads in Europe's smaller club competition, the Red Devils could opt to keep their changes limited.

Mason Greenwood and James Garner have seen quite a bit of playing time in the competition already and are expected to start at Old Trafford. Ashley Young was booked against Bournemouth and will be suspended against Brighton & Hove Albion, so he too is a likely starter.

United have not been at their best of late but hold the edge in talent against a team that has similarly struggled. That should give the Red Devils the edge at home.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Partizan