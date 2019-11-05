Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Goal Lifts Liverpool Past Racing Genk 2-1 in UCL

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Defending champions Liverpool faced a surprisingly stiff test against Belgium's Genk on Tuesday in Champions League Group E play. But after finding themselves knotted at 1-1 apiece at the half, Liverpool emerged as the 2-1 winner.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tallied for Liverpool, while Mbwana Samatta scored the lone goal for Genk.

With the result, Liverpool moved to nine points and atop the Group E table after Napoli's 1-1 draw with Salzburg, while Genk's already dim chances of advancing to the knockout phase were officially put to rest, as they have just one point and remain at the bottom of the group.

Liverpool looked like they might run away with this one early, as Wijnaldum poached a goal in the 14th minute after Genk's defenders failed to clear a James Milner low cross.

The Reds continued to press the issue, though they couldn't extend their lead, at least not until Genk found an equalizer.

It was Samatta who pulled the underdogs even, as he made an excellent—albeit unmarked—run on a corner and deftly directed his header past Alisson.

That gave Genk hope heading into the final 45, but Liverpool have become experts at snuffing out such hope.

Indeed, just eight minutes into the second frame, Oxlade-Chamberlain continued his excellent run of form, with a scintillating turn-and-finish inside the box to restore Liverpool's advantage.

Genk had their chances, but the Reds handled their business from there, polishing off a tidy if nervier-than-expected win.

Liverpool are now a victory away from guaranteeing themselves a place in the knockout phase, while a draw would all but punch their ticket to the next round. And if Salzburg drops any points at all in their next two matches, Liverpool are through.

Granted, the Reds will be looking to win their group, so squeaking into the next round won't be deemed an unacceptable result. But for a side that has lost just once this season in all competitions, it shouldn't be too much of an issue.

What's Next?

Liverpool have a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, while Genk are also in domestic action on the same day when they host Gent.