What's Next? 7 Possible Feuds for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the Universal Championship and take his place at the top of the mountain on SmackDown.
Brock Lesnar took the WWE title with him to Raw, and Rollins is also on the red brand, so The Fiend needs some new challengers for his title.
The good news is SmackDown has plenty of Superstars who can step up to Wyatt. Some will serve as stepping stones to make Wyatt look strong, while others will pose a real threat to his reign.
After being in WWE for almost a decade, Wyatt has built up history with most of the big names on the roster, so many of these feuds can draw on incidents from the past.
Let's take a look at some of the best options for future opponents for The Fiend.
Daniel Bryan
In late 2013, Daniel Bryan began a feud with The Wyatt Family that saw him eventually join the group, only to turn on them a few weeks later.
This led to a singles match between Bryan and Wyatt at the 2014 Royal Rumble, which Wyatt won. Since then, The Fiend and The Yes Man have had limited interactions.
Bryan is a different man than he was back then. He is back to being a fan-favorite, but he has yet to embrace the WWE Universe like he did during The Yes Movement.
Putting Bryan and Wyatt together would produce some great matches and give both men a chance to show how much they have changed since they last met.
Braun Strowman
Wyatt attacked Strowman on the September 23 episode of Raw, but other than that one brief interaction, they have yet to have a real feud or settle their differences from their time in The Wyatt Family together.
Strowman came to the group late in August of 2015. The 2016 draft saw The Monster Among Men moved to Raw while Wyatt was sent to SmackDown, so there was never a real breakup.
This is a program WWE has been keeping in its back pocket until it is ready. That time should come sooner rather than later, especially if it wants Strowman to be a top star.
It has been too long since the big man was involved in a title feud, and he has yet to win the WWE or Universal Championship.
This is a storyline WWE should use when it is ready to take the title away from The Fiend. Having Strowman defeat the man who brought him to the main roster would almost be poetic, especially since Wyatt will probably write an actual poem for the occasion on his faux kids' show.
Matt Hardy
Matt Hardy tried to help Wyatt destroy his demons in the Lake of Reincarnation when they met at the Hardy compound for The Ultimate Deletion.
That weird sentence aside, it worked for a little while, but once Hardy was out of the picture with an injury, WWE repackaged Wyatt into the man we know today.
The Fiend is the most outrageous character in WWE right now, and the company needs to pair him with someone who is equally outrageous. This is where Hardy's Broken Brilliance comes into play.
Hardy has been teasing a return on social media since the draft, but the company has kept him on the sidelines, either out of a lack of ideas or the desire to bring him back at the perfect moment.
Hardy returning in an attempt to fix the man he thought he had helped would be a great storyline. Just imagine the exchanges they would have as these two larger-than-life characters. It would be amazing.
Roman Reigns
Wyatt may hold the top title on SmackDown, but the blue brand is still Roman Reigns' yard, and you can bet he is going to defend that claim with every fiber in his body.
Reigns and Wyatt have a long history going back to when The Shield and The Wyatt Family were competing to see which faction was the best. They had a series of fantastic six-man matches in 2014, and they have continued to have sporadic singles bouts over the years.
However, Reigns has never battled The Fiend. WWE has turned Wyatt into a nearly unstoppable monster who will not go down from a Superman Punch and Spear combo like he used to.
This could be SmackDown's WrestleMania 36 main event if done right. The Big Dog won't stay out of the title picture forever, so WWE may as well begin planning for his return to the main event scene.
Big Show
Big Show is currently filming a television series, appropriately titled The Big Show Show. Once he is done with the project, the giant might be ready to return to the ring.
Wyatt needs a few opponents to defeat so he can build his reign into something special. Big Show is the ideal person to accomplish this goal.
He has spent the last several years of his career putting other people over as one of WWE's resident veterans, but he can still be a formidable opponent when necessary.
Putting them in the ring together will lead to Wyatt getting a win over a living legend and cementing himself as the most dangerous man on SmackDown.
The Fiend took over a dozen Stomps from Rollins, so he can probably survive a few KO Punches and Chokeslams.
Luke Harper
Like Strowman, Luke Harper has been associated with Wyatt since he debuted on the main roster, but Harper and Wyatt were founding members of The Wyatt Family and have a deeper history with each other.
It looked like Harper was going to stick by Erick Rowan's side until they were split up in the draft. He appeared in the Crown Jewel Battle Royal but has yet to be used in any major storylines.
He made headlines when he made it publically known he had asked for his release back in April. With WWE not wanting to lose anyone to All Elite Wrestling, it clearly denied his request.
Unless the plan is to give Harper a push at some point, he should be one of those opponents WWE uses to get The Fiend over as a dominant champion.
The storyline would be easy to write because of their past, and it could be a short feud that only lasts one PPV or an extended program that goes for several months.
Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston had a great run with the WWE Championship for six months, but then he lost it to Lesnar, and WWE has made no attempt to put him back in the hunt for the gold.
It makes no sense for Kingston to be so content with losing the belt he worked so hard to earn for 11 years. With Xavier Woods on the shelf with an injury, it looks like management plans to keep Big E and Kingston in the tag team division for the time being.
There is no reason why they can't eventually support each other in pursuing singles titles. Big E can go after whoever holds the intercontinental title at the time while Kingston pursues Wyatt and the Universal Championship.
If the plan is to keep Wyatt heel, having him defeat someone the crowd loves as much as the New Day veteran will get him the heat he needs to be a proper villain.
Wyatt was getting cheered more than Rollins during their Hell in a Cell and Crown Jewel matches. WWE either needs to turn him babyface or pair him with someone like Kingston to make him into the bad guy again.