What's Next? 7 Possible Feuds for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel to win the Universal Championship and take his place at the top of the mountain on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar took the WWE title with him to Raw, and Rollins is also on the red brand, so The Fiend needs some new challengers for his title.

The good news is SmackDown has plenty of Superstars who can step up to Wyatt. Some will serve as stepping stones to make Wyatt look strong, while others will pose a real threat to his reign.

After being in WWE for almost a decade, Wyatt has built up history with most of the big names on the roster, so many of these feuds can draw on incidents from the past.

Let's take a look at some of the best options for future opponents for The Fiend.