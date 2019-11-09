Colts' Jacoby Brissett Out vs. Dolphins After Suffering Knee Injury in Week 9

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury.

Brian Hoyer will draw the start for Indy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Chad Kelly was called up from the practice squad to fill the backup role.

Brissett unexpectedly became the Colts' starting quarterback to open the regular season when Andrew Luck retired in August. The team acted quickly and signed Brissett to a one-year extension that could net him $30 million overall between 2019 and 2020.

The 26-year-old has performed well under center and helped the Colts contend for the playoffs despite the departure of their franchise QB. Through eight games, he has thrown for 1,649 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions and run for 110 yards and one score.

Brissett exited Indianapolis' Week 9 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Hoyer coming on to replace him.

In general, the Colts have found success by leaning on the running game and emphasizing clock management. They rank ninth in rushing offense (129.8 yards per game) and eighth in time of possession (31:35), per Football Outsiders.

Turning to the backup is never ideal, but it may not change too much for Indianapolis.