Arsene Wenger Won't Rule Out Bayern Munich Move, Says He Misses Management

Jun Sato/Getty Images

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has responded to rumours linking him with the vacant Bayern Munich hot seat, choosing not to rule out the move while saying he misses management.

Bayern announced on Sunday that Niko Kovac had left the club by mutual consent following a 5-1 Bundesliga humiliation away to his previous club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wenger, 70, exclaimed at the early line of questioning during his appearance on BeIN Sports on Tuesday but failed to deny the Bayern links:

Le Professeur ended his 32-year stay at Arsenal in May 2018, and his manner suggested he may be ready to re-enter the managerial world:

"Of course! Coaching was my whole life until now, and everybody who has coached will tell you the same.

"You miss the intensity. There's some things you miss big, and some things you don't miss. So I enjoyed as well things I don't miss too much. But on the other hand, winning football games, preparing a team for the game, developing players and getting satisfaction sharing emotions is something that you miss.

"So of course yes, I was responsible at 33 years of age and coached until 69 without interruption at top level. So that is 36 years without stopping. So on the other hand, even if I miss it, to get a little bit out of that pressure for a year was not too bad for me – people who know me well say I'm more relaxed, it's true!"

Christian Falk and Marcus Christenson of the Guardian recently wrote Wenger features on a shortlist of candidates to take over at the Allianz Arena. That list is also said to include RB Leipzig director Ralf Rangnick, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Wenger left Arsenal amid a swell of criticism following a decline in results towards the end of his reign. Sky Sports recently illustrated how the team has lost its shape under his successor, Unai Emery, at least in defence:

It's been around 18 months since Wenger began a break from management following his Arsenal dismissal, but it's worth noting he already refers to his hiatus in the past tense.

Sportswriter Will Magee suggested Gunners fans may regret cutting ties with Wenger, who won three Premier League title and seven FA Cups in north London:

Hans-Dieter Flick has been appointed interim Bayern coach, and there's no indication as to whether the club will seek an appointment until the end of the season or something with longer-term hopes.

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti are among the successful names who have managed Bayern in recent years, and Wenger would represent another appointment boasting huge experience at the top level.

Wenger has beaten Bayern three times in 12 meetings as a manager and lost on seven occasions, but the stars could align for the tactician to make his return to the touchline in Bavaria.