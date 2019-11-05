New Mexico DE Nahje Flowers Dies at Age 21

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Nahje Flowers, a defensive end at the University of New Mexico, has died at the age of 21.

Head football coach Bob Davie issued a statement through the school's athletic department.

"Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers," Davie said. "Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing and our prayers go out to his family."

New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez said in a statement he was made aware of Flowers' death on Tuesday morning before Davie informed the team:

"Grief counselors, members of our medical team and a psychologist are being made available. [...] Our focus right now is on the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the support needed. Nahje was an incredible young man. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing, and our prayers go out to his family."

A cause of death has not been released. Flowers played in five of New Mexico's nine games this season.

He had been attending New Mexico since 2016. The Los Angeles native appeared in all 24 games for the Lobos in 2017-18. He finished third on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss as a redshirt sophomore last year.