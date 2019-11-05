NXT Announces Signings; Velveteen Dream and Elias Injury Updates in WWE Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

NXT Announces 4 New Signings

NXT announced four new signings to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, including Scarlett Bordeaux.

WWE also signed fellow female wrestlers Shotzi Blackheart and Indi Hartwell as well as referee Stephon Smith.

Bordeaux is the best-known signing of the bunch due to her stints in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling. "The Smokeshow" has experience in several different areas, including ring announcing, managing and wrestling.

It is unclear if WWE plans to make her a full-time wrestler, but even if she only wrestles on occasion like Zelina Vega, she could be a significant asset due to her strong promo ability.

Blackheart is a big part of the women's division in Evolve, which is a company NXT works closely with. She was a standout performer on the Evolve 10th Anniversary special in a no disqualification match against Brandi Lauren, and she previously appeared on the most recent edition of WWE Tough Enough, though she didn't make the final cut due to a medical condition.

Hartwell is an native of Australia who has become a big star in her home country much like Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Tenille Dashwood, but she has also made a name for herself stateside in Shimmer.

Smith is a former wrestler who has refereeing experience in both Ohio Valley Wrestling and Evolve.

Velveteen Dream Injury Update

Former NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream is reportedly expected to miss some additional time due to injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Dream was initially expected to miss "a couple of months" and it is still "a little away" from his return.

In September, WWE released an injury report video featuring some NXT talent, and it was noted that Dream was not cleared to compete due to lumbar pain in his back:

That video was released after Dream dropped the North American title to Roderick Strong on Sept. 18, and he has not competed in a match since.

Dream did cut a promo and was part of a segment in which he was attacked by Undisputed Era, but he is coming up on two months since his last match.

Now would be an ideal time for Dream to return since NXT is flexing its muscle against Raw and SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series, and Dream is undoubtedly one of NXT's biggest stars.

Also, the trio of Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee needs another partner to face Undisputed Era in a WarGames match later this month, and Dream would be the perfect fit given his issues with Strong and all of Undisputed Era.

Elias Injury Update

Like Velveteen Dream, Elias has been out of action since September after WWE announced that he suffered a broken ankle.

According to Meltzer (h/t Jenkins), he was told that Elias would be back by the end of October and believes he is now due back "any day now."

Elias' most recent match was a win over Ali in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament. Elias was scheduled to face Shorty G in the semis, but he was replaced by Shane McMahon due to injury.

Since the injury, Elias has made a couple of appearances in pre-taped segments, and he was also kept on SmackDown as part of the WWE draft.

If Elias does return in the near future, he could play a big role in Survivor Series as part of the Raw/SmackDown team set to face a team of NXT Superstars.

Although Elias has yet to get a sustained push in WWE, his musical talent and ability to generate heel heat should help him be relevant regardless of how WWE utilizes him when he returns.

