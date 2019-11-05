Dana White on Rumors of Tyson Fury to UFC: 'Why Come over and Get Smashed?'

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White questioned why undefeated lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury would have any interest in making the move to UFC during an interview Tuesday.

When TMZ Sports asked about Fury potentially going to the UFC , White didn't close the door on it happening but suggested it would be smarter for Fury to stay in the world of boxing:

"Listen, anything's possible. If Tyson Fury wants to fight in MMA, I've got a ton of guys that would love to fight him. I just don't know why. Promoted the right way, [Fury] could be a part of three or four of the biggest fights in heavyweight [boxing] history. Why come over and get smashed when you could stay there?"

Last month, Fury told Sky Sports he was considering a foray into MMA with UFC star Conor McGregor as his trainer. Fury added he could even get inside the Octagon as soon as this year:

Just last week, Fury broadened his horizons by competing for WWE at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Fury won the match by count-out when he knocked out Braun Strowman with a big right hand on the apron.

