Raiders Rumors: Arden Key Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Foot Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Arden Key #99 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken foot during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted Key will seek a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson to confirm the severity of the injury.

Taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, Key appeared in all 16 games as a rookie last year while making 10 starts. He played in the first five games this season before missing one for the first time in his career in Week 7 due to a knee injury.

He had played in Oakland's past two games.

Key had yet to crack the starting lineup, but he showed some potential on the field this year. The 23-year-old recorded two sacks and four quarterback hits during the first half of the season, notching sacks in each of his two games since returning from the knee injury.

He had already surpassed his sack total from his rookie season (one), though he proved more than capable of generating pressure last year:

Unfortunately for him, it doesn't appear as though he will be able to continue to build on his momentum in 2019.

Without Key, Oakland will likely turn to veteran Benson Mayowa and rookie Maxx Crosby to fill in at defensive end. The Raiders are currently tied for 25th with 15 sacks on the season.

Related

    Matt Miller's 2020 Big Board

    Quarterback order is finally starting to take shape.

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Matt Miller's 2020 Big Board

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Trubisky's Collapse Forcing the Bears to Face Tough Facts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trubisky's Collapse Forcing the Bears to Face Tough Facts

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chargers Moving to London Discussed Due to Attendance Concerns

    While team is 'fully committed' to LA, it would 'at least listen' if NFL approached them about London

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chargers Moving to London Discussed Due to Attendance Concerns

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    New NFL Power Rankings 📈📉

    There's a new number one with plenty movement at all points in between.

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    New NFL Power Rankings 📈📉

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report