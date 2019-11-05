Raiders Rumors: Arden Key Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Foot Injury

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken foot during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted Key will seek a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson to confirm the severity of the injury.

Taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, Key appeared in all 16 games as a rookie last year while making 10 starts. He played in the first five games this season before missing one for the first time in his career in Week 7 due to a knee injury.

He had played in Oakland's past two games.

Key had yet to crack the starting lineup, but he showed some potential on the field this year. The 23-year-old recorded two sacks and four quarterback hits during the first half of the season, notching sacks in each of his two games since returning from the knee injury.

He had already surpassed his sack total from his rookie season (one), though he proved more than capable of generating pressure last year:

Unfortunately for him, it doesn't appear as though he will be able to continue to build on his momentum in 2019.

Without Key, Oakland will likely turn to veteran Benson Mayowa and rookie Maxx Crosby to fill in at defensive end. The Raiders are currently tied for 25th with 15 sacks on the season.