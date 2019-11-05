Luca Toni Says Massimiliano Allegri 'Would Be the Right Coach' for Bayern Munich

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich forward Luca Toni believes his fellow Italian Massimiliano Allegri would be an ideal successor to Niko Kovac as manager of the Bundesliga champions.

Kovac was sacked on Sunday after Bayern were thrashed 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving them fourth in the Bundesliga table:

Allegri is available after leaving Juventus in the summer following five consecutive Serie A title wins with the Old Lady.

Toni, who also turned out for Juve in his playing days, said the 52-year-old would be a good choice as Bayern manager, but he does not believe the appointment will happen, per Sport1 (h/t Matt Dorman of Goal):

"I think Allegri would be the right coach for Bayern. In my opinion, he will not come."

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, who coached Bayern's reserves between 2013 and 2015, was linked with the post after Kovac's exit, but he has made it clear he will not leave the Dutch giants this term:

According to Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, interim coach Hansi Flick will see Bayern through upcoming matches against Olympiacos and Borussia Dortmund before a permanent appointment is made in the international break.

There is only a "slim" chance Jose Mourinho could be appointed, but former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is a potential option, Honigstein added.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has also been linked with the job and is available:

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and the new manager will hardly be taking over a sinking ship given they are just four points off the top of the Bundesliga.

It will be vital, though, for Bayern's hierarchy that they make the right choice, as even though Kovac won a domestic double in his short spell in charge, he never seemed a good fit at the Allianz Arena:

Allegri has previous experience of winning titles and also led Juventus to two UEFA Champions League finals, so it is no surprise he is in the running for the Bayern job.