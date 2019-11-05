Jurgen Klopp: 'My Brain Is Not Big Enough' to Be Thinking About Manchester City

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn't spend his time thinking about Manchester City following comments made by Pep Guardiola about the Reds.

After City's 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, Guardiola spoke about the Merseyside club, praising their ability to score last-minute goals but also referencing diving from Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Klopp was asked for his response to the remarks, which were made after the Reds launched a late 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa on the same day, per Carl Markham of the Evening Standard:

"I have no clue. Do I get asked as well as much about Man City? I don't know. When I came into the interview after the game for example I really had no clue what the other Premier League results were. That is the truth.

"When I come into the dressing room I don't come in and say 'What's the result of the other games.' I didn't think for one second about the other games. Then after the interviews: 'By the way, how did the other teams play?' then someone told me, City won in the 86th minute and all this happened.

"... I don't understand these types of things. My brain is not big enough to think about another team as well. I have enough to do to think about us and deal with all these things. Tomorrow [Tuesday] we play Genk and that deserves all my attention and gets it. After that we can speak about Manchester City."

Per Markham, Klopp also referenced City's reputation for stopping opponents' counter-attacking with cynical fouls:

Klopp dismissed any suggestion that Mane, who was booked for simulation before scoring the last-gasp winner for the Reds on Saturday, is a diver:

Per Simon Hughes of The Athletic, the Liverpool forward has won key penalties in the team's recent wins at home over Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur:

The comments from both coaches are sure to add spice to Sunday's showdown between the two sides at Anfield. Liverpool go into the game with a six-point lead over City and will see the match as a chance to put some significant space between themselves and the back-to-back Premier League champions.

The timing of the comments from Guardiola was intriguing, as it's unclear if he would have been made aware of Mane's booking immediately after his own team had finished their game at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday's fixture is significant for City, and they will be seeking to end an awful record at Anfield:

David Mooney of the Blue Moon podcast is not confident about the side's chances:

The fact both managers are exchanging barbs in the press already represents how important the game will be, with the match dominating conversation despite UEFA Champions League commitments for both this week.

Liverpool host Genk on Tuesday and will likely rotate their squad with Sunday's match in mind. The Reds were routine winners when the two sides last met, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain grabbing a brace in a 4-1 success. City travel to Italy to face Atalanta on Wednesday.