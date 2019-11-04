Video: James Harden Gets Flagrant 1 Foul for Low Blow, Jae Crowder Ejected

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 5, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 4: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 4, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
James Harden gave the term "jab step" a more literal meaning Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Houston Rockets guard took an inbound pass from Ben McLemore with Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder draped on him defensively. Harden didn't take too kindly to Crowder, hitting him in his crotch area. Crowder was called for the foul and then got into an argument with McLemore that led to his ejection from the game:

Crowder garnered a technical foul to go along with his ejection, while Harden was called for a flagrant-1 foul. 

Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson were also each tagged with a technical foul within the final minute of regulation.   

Harden got the last laugh, finishing as the game's leading scorer with 44 points while the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies 107-100. 

