Video: James Harden Gets Flagrant 1 Foul for Low Blow, Jae Crowder Ejected

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

James Harden gave the term "jab step" a more literal meaning Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Houston Rockets guard took an inbound pass from Ben McLemore with Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder draped on him defensively. Harden didn't take too kindly to Crowder, hitting him in his crotch area. Crowder was called for the foul and then got into an argument with McLemore that led to his ejection from the game:

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Crowder garnered a technical foul to go along with his ejection, while Harden was called for a flagrant-1 foul.

Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson were also each tagged with a technical foul within the final minute of regulation.

Harden got the last laugh, finishing as the game's leading scorer with 44 points while the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies 107-100.