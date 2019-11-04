Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler Match Set for WWE Survivor Series 2019

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Shayna Baszler will have the opportunity to help assert NXT's dominance over the WWE main roster at Survivor Series.

Baszler, the NXT women's champion, will wrestle in a Triple Threat match against Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown women's champion Bayley.

NXT will feature at Survivor Series for the first time, and the wrestlers from WWE's developmental brand made their presence known Friday on SmackDown. A number of NXT stars wrestled on the show, which ended with Adam Cole's victory over Daniel Bryan.

Along with the women's match, the tag team champions from Raw, SmackDown and NXT are facing off, as well.

It would appear Cole won't receive the same chance to take on WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Bray Wyatt. WWE already announced Lesnar will put his title on the line against Rey Mysterio to continue their ongoing feud.

The big question remaining is whether the involvement of the women's division is limited to Baszler vs. Lynch vs. Bayley. WWE has more than enough talent across Raw, SmackDown and NXT to make it happen, and it would be a natural addition given the theme of Survivor Series.